Edo 2024: Group makes case for Esan tribe, urges parties to focus nominations in zone

Ahead of the Edo State Governorship Election slated for next year, the Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), the Esan pan socio-cultural and non-partisan group, has restated the need for all political parties to pick their candidates from Edo Central Senatorial Zone.

EOI said its call is to correct the current political imbalance, to guarantee justice, equity, fairness and peace in Edo.

Arguing that it will be a “grave mistake to do otherwise”, the group in a statement in Benin City, signed by its President, Rt. Hon. Mathew Egbadon, and Public Relations Officer, Tony Iyare, canvassed for realism anchored on history and mutual respect to different sections of the State.

The advocacy followed the State’s preparation for election to vote Godwin Obaseki’s successor.

Obaseki’s tenure will climax on November 12, 2024.

The group also stressed the need for the parties, political elite and opinion moulders in the State to appreciate the concern of Esan people and be mindful that the State was founded on a tripod of brotherhood at its creation in 1991.

“We cannot afford to carry on with the discordant tones now coming from the two other senatorial districts on the subject of a governor of Esan extraction, as if a vital part of the tripod does not matter. The political well being and inclusiveness of all sections of our dear state should be uppermost in our consideration. We can’t shy away from this vital reality. The fact that Edo people have always ensured that the Governor, Deputy Governor and Speaker respectively, come from different zones underpins our resolve and desire on this matter, as a people tied by common history, to guarantee amity and political inclusion of the three zones,” the group contended.

It stressed that Edo Central (Esan) people have been left in the political wilderness by successive governments at both the State and Federal levels since 2015’’

Restating its strong appeal to political elites from Edo North and South Senatorial Zones to concede the governorship ticket to aspirants from Edo Central Senatorial Zone, EOI maintained that this is a recipe to ensure peace, equity, justice and even development to all sections of the state.

“On our part, we have worked strenuously to reach out to our brothers and sisters in the other two zones to demonstrate our resolve on this matter. Until now that we have started hearing equivocations by some opinion moulders in Edo South and Edo North, we thought we had built a consensus on the just and equitable demand of Edo Central on this matter. We remain ever committed to continue to dialogue with all political strands of the state to achieve this goal” the group said.

Alluding to the popular view that the parties should anchor the emergence of their candidates only on the basis of competence and ability to elicit support of the three senatorial zones, Esan Okpa contended that no section of Edo State is in short supply of competent persons who are ably imbued with the right acumen and capacity to get the support of other areas for the governorship seat.

EOI said: “With a large pool of accomplished professionals in different areas of human endeavour, the people of Edo Central Senatorial Zone, have demonstrated their ability and “can do spirit”, to hold their own in every sphere of life. It remains the only area that has produced two former governors since the time of Bendel State, who are professors of international repute. As at the last count, there are at least five professors from outstanding intellectual backgrounds and other distinguished professionals and accomplished aspirants, who have cut their callings in different areas, angling to be candidates of the different parties. That should underscore the character and make up for who we are.

“Our people have also made huge contributions at great costs, to the sustenance of the democratic and political transformation of our dear country and by extension our dear state. We therefore cannot be relegated to play second fiddle status in a political formation that we helped to cobble together,” the group stated”.

Esan Okpa wants some of the political leaders to move away from their high horses and their equivocations, as well as approach the political future of Edo State from the prism of brotherhood anchored on justice, equity, fairness and mutual discussion with other sections.

Since the creation of the state 32 years ago, it is only one Governor of Esan extraction, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, who was in the saddle for just 18 months, while Edo South Senatorial Zone would have had a combined reign of 17 and a half years between Governors John Oyegun, Lucky Igbinedion and Godwin Obaseki, who will be rounding off his two term tenure by next year.

EOI recalled that Edo North Senatorial Zone through the reign of Governor Adams Oshiomhole was also in the saddle for 8 years, noting that the zone has also produced the Deputy Governor in turn, during this period.

Arguing that political leaders in Edo State cannot now wear blinkers and play Janus in this matter, Esan Okpa reasons: “At national politics, we are loud in supporting zoning as a way of guaranteeing justice, equity and fairness to all sections of the country and then recoil to opportunistically discard this at home. Enough of this equivocations”

“At different levels of our political evolution as a people bounded by a common ancestry, we’ve conceded roles on the basis of affirmation. There’s no time we’ve related with ourselves solely on the basis of numeracy. No country or people in the world relates to others politically only on the basis of numeracy. We should therefore be wary of fifth columnists who are on the wings to stand matters on their heads in our dear state and render our people asunder.”

“As we approach the dawn of the primaries of the respective political parties, let our political and opinion leaders be guided by the need to do justice, equity and fairness to the different sections of Edo State. We urge the parties to cast lot for aspirants of Esan extraction and pick their best to fly their party flags, and let Edo people ultimately decide at the poll” EOI statement concluded.