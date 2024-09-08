Edo 2024: Group endorses Ighodalo, calls on all Esan people to avoid vote splitting, division

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, an Esan-centric socio-cultural group,

Esan4OsadebeHouse2024Team, has called on all Esan sons and daughters to join hands together and vote for Dr Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

The group emphasised the need for Esan people to act as one, united family and avoid the possibility of splitting their votes because of the potential danger and inherent disadvantages of doing so.

In a communique released at the end of an emergency meeting of the group in Benin on Sunday titled: “Unity and Support for Asue Ighodalo – A Call to Action”, and signed by Barr Patrick Egbadon Okpebholo, aka Patsbolo, the group argued that the nation of Esan is at a critical juncture in her history as the opportunity to produce the governor of the state in the person of Ighodalo has been presented to Esan. The group reasoned that should Esan people allow themselves to be led by emotion rather than reason, it could become counterproductive for the Esan nation.

The full communique reads:

” We, the Esan people, stand at a critical juncture in our history. The upcoming Edo gubernatorial election presents a rare opportunity for our community to produce a candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who has consistently demonstrated respect, commitment, and dedication to our welfare.

“However, we face a danger that threatens to undermine our progress: division and split votes. If we allow emotions to dictate our actions and fragment our support, we risk inadvertently contributing to the victory of opposing forces, specifically the Labour Party (LP).

“The consequences of such an outcome would be dire. It may take another two decades for Esan to have a similar opportunity to produce a gubernatorial candidate. We cannot afford to squander this chance.

“Therefore, we urge all Esan people to unite behind Asue Ighodalo, our chosen candidate. Let us pool our resources, energies, and votes to ensure his victory. This is our moment, and we must seize it.

“Esan is ready, Edo is ready, ASUE IS READY!”

