Edo 2024: Ex-PDP aspirant, others receives LP membership cards

Kenneth Imansuangbon, former Edo State governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2020, on Wednesday received the Labour Party membership card after defecting from the PDP, ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship election.

Popularly known as Riceman, he spoke to newsmen shortly after receiving the card at the LP secretariat in Benin.

Imansuangbon vowed to withstand any political gladiator that would try to hinder his political aspiration ahead of the governorship election in the state.

He noted that the period of godfatherism was over, adding that the time has come for the ordinary people to decide who will succeed Goernor Godwin Obaseki in 2024.

He said: “I have been in this sojourn to govern Edo State for the past 20 years.

“I pray that LP will get it right.

“And if they do get it right and give me the ticket, it will mean game over for the godfathers.

“Edo men are the finest specie created by God.

“Now, my eyes are opened.

“I have decided to take my case in 2024 to God Almighty and to Edo people.

“I do not want to put my case in the hands of godfathers anymore.

“I am tired of the oppression of godfathers.

“I am tired of the pain of godfathers.

“I am tired of the godfathers’ deception and tricks.

“I want to take my faith and my destiny and put into God’s hands as well as the hands of the people of Edo State.

“With God and Edo people, my 2024 is sure.

“So, I am not bothered what the godfathers are planning.

“I am bothered about where they have failed us in the past.

“I am bothered about the resolution of the people.

“The people will be on my side.

“And if the people are on my side, God will be is on my side.

“I have decided to go to the people’s party, which is the Labour Party, and the OBIdient family.

“Let the people decide.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that others who received LP membership cards included Andrew Emwanta, former Edo State Commissioner for information; and Amen Uhumwangho-Ogbemudia.

The state LP Chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi, welcomed the defectors and urged them to work for the victory of the party in the state.