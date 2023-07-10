Edo 2024: Esan leaders kickstart process to prune aspirants

828 828

As part of the strategic move to present a united front ahead of the Edo State governorship election slated for next year, a joint meeting of Esan leaders of thought, governorship aspirants and leaders of the socio-cultural organisation: Esan Okpa Initiative, has laid the groundwork to prune the high number of aspirants from Edo Central Senatorial District angling to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose term expires on November 11, 2024.

The meeting of all the stakeholders in the senatorial district held in Benin City, the state capital, on Sunday.

It resolved that Edo Central Senatorial District should rally behind its best foot while urging all aspirants to eschew acrimony, aspersions and bad blood.

It resolved amongst others that it is “obligatory for the governorship aspirants of Esan extraction to consider the need for unity of purpose and ensure that all actions they undertake are devoid of acrimony, aspersions and bad blood”, stressing: In all circumstances, the overriding and collective good of Edo State will define their actions.”

A communique signed by the President, Esan Okpa Initiative, Rt. Hon. Mathew Egbadon, and Public Relations Officer, Tony Iyare, stated: “The joint meeting received the briefing from the Consultations which Esan Traditional Rulers held with His Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Ogidigan, the Oba of Benin and the Traditional Rulers of Edo North, respectively.

“The joint meeting also received report of the consultations held so far by the leadership of the Esan Okpa Initiative with political and opinion leaders across Edo State.

“The leaders and Governorship Aspirants expressed gratitude to the Esan Traditional Rulers and the leadership of Esan Okpa Initiative for the sacrifice of spearheading the strategic engagement with the fathers and leaders of Edo State.

“The joint meeting considered the feedback from the consultations as of critical importance to the impending Edo State governorship elections in 2024 and proceeded to discuss the matters arising therefrom.

“After an exhaustive deliberation and cross fertilization of ideas on the matter, the Leaders of Thought and Governorship Aspirants agreed that it is:

a. Important for all governorship aspirants to commit to conduct themselves peaceably and work for the harmony and progress of all the people of Edo State.

b. Essential for Esan people to put their best foot forward in the impending governorship race.

c. Obligatory for the governorship aspirants of Esan extraction to consider the need for unity of purpose and ensure that all actions they undertake are devoid of acrimony, aspersions and bad blood.

d. In all circumstances, the overriding and collective good of Edo State will define their actions.

“Consequently, the joint meeting:

• Urged the Governorship Aspirants to interface among themselves and settle on a shorter list of persons to seek the ticket of their individual political parties.

• Advised the Governorship aspirants to strategically and voluntarily engage with the defined criteria of moral uprightness, integrity and passion for Edo State socio/political and economic development.

• Urged the Governorship Aspirants to seek viable political platforms in the impending governorship race.

“The joint meeting will reconvene to receive and consider the consensus list prepared by the Governorship Aspirants themselves within their respective political parties, and revert to the Esan stakeholders in order to unstintingly mobilize for the necessary support and buy-in of the generality of Edo people in the spirit of fairness, justice, equity and brotherly relations among Edo people.”

It will be recalled that Esan Okpa in May this year kick started a series of consultations with political and traditional leaders in the Edo South and North senatorial districts with the vision to get their buy in to support a candidate of Esan extraction to succeed Obaseki.

Egbadon, who’s also a pioneer Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, said the consultations have been significantly fruitful.