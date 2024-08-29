Edo 2024: Edo people and Sonny Okosun’s ‘Now or Never’ challenge, by George Etakibuebu 

In 1986, legendary Pan-African liberation singer, multi-talented and proud Esan son from Edo State, Sonny Okosun, now of blessed memory released the evergreen “Now or Never” song. That was 38 years ago.

In that song, the Ozziddi King as he was fondly called, challenged Africans and Nigerians to brace up and salvage their continent and country to enable them keep it for good both for them and their children yet unborn. And if they don’t, then they stand to lose it forever.

For proper context, the lyrics of the beautiful song rendered in both English and Igbo languages is reproduced below (only the English part, however).

“Africa it’s now or never.

You either win it or lose it forever.

Africa it’s now or never.

We rather win it and keep it for good.

“Nigeria it’s now or never.

You either love it or lose it forever.

Nigeria it’s now or never.

We rather love it and keep it for good.

“Freedom is now or never.

We either win it or lose it forever.

Freedom is now or never.

We rather win it and keep it for good.”

If you replace Africa, Nigeria and Freedom with Edo in the song, what you will get is “Edo it’s now or never.” The message literally jumps at you in a bear hug fashion. It comes alive graphically before you.

Today, the stark reality of that challenge is starring directly at Edo people in the face. It is a challenge that cannot be ignored or discounted. It’s a challenge that is as compelling as it’s urgent and relevant to Edo indigenes than anyone else in Nigeria and Africa right now. Here, we literally see Sonny Okosun come back from the great beyond, challenging his kith and kin in a very clear and unambiguous voice.

The September 21 governorship election is a moment to win and keep Edo State or lose it forever. A moment to keep moving forward or go backwards. A time to choose to remain in the light or opt for darkness. A time to shake off the shackles of insecurity, penury, poverty, sufferings, lack and want and embrace growth and prosperity. Or in the alternative, sink deeper into the misery and sufferings brought on the people of Nigeria by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Going by the lyrics, Edo people are challenged to vote for competence, capacity, character, compassion, contacts, vision and action as represented by Dr Asue Ighodalo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure continued progress and prosperity of the state. And by the same token reject a muted, incompetent, unsellable, uninspiring, dour and generally acclaimed “slowed engine” candidate who will only lead to retrogression of the state and her people.

For the good people of Edo State, it’s “Now or Never” to vote in the man, Dr Asue Ighodalo, who will orchestrate the vision and action needed to catapult Edo to the next level. A level of first world sub-national sovereign in Nigeria as enunciated in the “Pathway to Prosperity for All” manifesto.

Now is the time to reject mediocrity and deny those who have positioned themselves to be puppeteers and remotely control Edo State and its treasury and the people the needed oxygen to do so by emphatically rejecting their “slowed engine” candidate.

A candidate so unlettered and so incompetent that he is always dictated to at political rallies what to say and how to say it. Who doesn’t know the difference between a zoo and a museum. A candidate who cannot string a sentence together correctly without gaffes. It will be the greatest tragedy of all times for such an individual to be successfully propelled into Osadebey Avenue by godfathers represented by the likes of Adams Oshiomhole and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and others.

Happily, the preponderance of opinion is that the good people of Edo State; highly enlightened, sophisticated and discerning have chosen to win and keep Edo State for good by voting PDP and Ighodalo in about 23 days time.

*Etakibuebu, a public affairs analyst wrote in from Benin City

