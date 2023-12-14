Edo 2024: ‘Edo Okpa Ma Khin’ spirit rekindled as Agba launches campaign

The immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has formally and ultimately thrown his hat in the ring for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in the Edo State governorship election next year, anchoring his electioneering on the “Edo Okpa MaKhin” spirit.

The electioneering slogan of Agba: “Edo Okpa Ma Khin,” simply means: “Edo We Are One.”

Agba addressed a huge crowd of loyalists, supporters and party leaders at his campaign office in Benin, the Edo State capital, shortly after he addressed the State Working Committee of the party on his development agenda.

He said he would pursue an agenda of TRUST, which underpins his focus on Transforming the Rural and Urban Spaces Together.

In his declaration speech, he said: “Today, I stand before you filled with a sense of profound responsibility and unwavering commitment.

“I am honoured to formally announce my intention to contest for the APC Gubernatorial ticket of our great state, Edo.

“This decision, borne from deep reflections and extensive consultations with my beloved family, distinguished leaders of our party, and a wide range of stakeholders across the State and country, reflects my dedication to our shared future.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for the trust and confidence bestowed upon me by those who have supported and inspired me on this journey.

“I pray for your continued support and prayers in our shared voyage.”

Agba said that having been raised in Edo North Senatorial District, educated in Edo Central Senatorial District and united by marriage with Edo South Senatorial District, his life’s journey mirrored the multifaceted beauty and complexity of Edo State.

According to him: “This unique blend of experiences, coupled with my career in the public and organised private sectors, has allowed me to engage with a diverse array of communities and institutions, both locally and globally.

“Consequently, I have witnessed the struggles of families, the frustrations of small businesses, and the deprivations of our communities.

“The disconnect between sub-national governments and the central government has further aggravated the multidimensional poverty among our people.

“Our daily challenges are evident. Our schools, hospitals, and roads, which were once symbols of progress, cry out for urgent renewal.

“We must not only restore these infrastructure but also elevate them to a standard befitting of our State’s aspirations.

“This is the path of development I believe in, and I am championing.

“I therefore call on you to join me in making Edo a ‘Wadoghe’ Phenomenon (A marvel to behold) by Transforming our Rural and Urban Spaces Together (TRUST).

“Collectively, we can grow our economy, promote integrated rural development and urban renewal, improve access to health, education, potable water, and sanitation, ultimately improving our people’s standard of living.

“Our education system must prepare our children to excel locally and compete globally.

“Through innovative policies, we will address the comparative advantages of Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North creating Financial, Cultural and Industrial hubs centred on a knowledge-based economy.

“The Benin kingdom, one of the historic kingdoms of the world, is the custodian of the Edo heritage and culture.

“We must showcase this heritage, not only for its incredible arts and culture but also as a cornerstone of our identity and potential for development.

“As your Governor, I will operate an open-door policy of governance, ensuring inclusivity and responsiveness

“I will carry the aspirations of our people and re-engineer our State, creating a vibrant environment for success.

“I am committed to bringing forth innovative solutions and fostering collaboration for the benefit of all residents of our state.

“However, this journey requires your support, ideas, and involvement.

“Together, we can build a movement that heralds the positive change our state deserves.”

Agba thanked them for their presence, enthusiasm and commitment to the future of Edo State.

He said: “Together, let us embark on this journey of TRUST, towards a new era of growth, unity, and prosperity.

“Our campaign is a movement towards a state where innovation thrives, businesses flourish, and culture & heritage are celebrated.

“As we embark on this transformative journey, igniting a fresh approach of bold ideas, social justice, and democratic ideals, I call on all our party members to join hands with me in this noble endeavour to unite our party for a brighter Edo State.

“In the coming weeks and months, I covet your help in reaching out across our state, listening to concerns, and sharing our vision for a reinvigorated Edo.

“We must restore peace, progress, and unity to our dear state.

“Edo Okpa Ma khin – Edo We Are One.”