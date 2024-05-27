Edo 2024: Court dismisses Shaibu’s request to nullify Ighodalo’s candidacy

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, dismissed a lawsuit brought by the impeached deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillips Shaibu, seeking to nullify the February 22, governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Asue Ighodalo was declared the winner of the party’s governorship primary election, which took place in Benin City.

In his judgment, Justice James Omotosho held that Shaibu did not have the legal standing to challenge the outcome of the primary because he did not fully participate in it and was not present at the venue on the day it was held.

Omotosho also held that Shaibu’s lawsuit was premature as he failed to exhaust the internal dispute resolution mechanism within the PDP before resorting to court.

He emphasised that as a member of the party, Shaibu was obligated to follow its rules and regulations, which stipulate that an aggrieved aspirant must approach the party’s Appeal Committee before filing a lawsuit.

According to the Judge, there was sufficient evidence indicating Ighodalo’s victory in the primary.