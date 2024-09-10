Edo 2024: Concerned Obidient Movement endorses PDP’s Ighodalo

A group, Concerned Obidient Movement, has declared support for Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the September 21, 2024 Edo State governorship election.

Leader of the group, Ikhuenbor Igbinevbo, told newsmen on Monday in Benin that the election transcends individual personalities.

Igbinevbo said: “It is a critical moment that will shape the future of Edo.

“The PDP is creating a climate of renewed political energy that promises sustainable progress.

“Its candidate, Ighodalo, and the deputy, Osarodion Ogie, possess the vision and qualifications that align with the aspirations of Edo people.”

Igbinevbo highlighted the candidates’ deep understanding of the State’s challenges and potential, which, he said, positions them to lead the state into a new era of prosperity and responsible governance.

He urged Edo people, both at home and in the Diaspora, to unite in their support for the PDP and its candidates ahead of the election.

