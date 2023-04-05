Edo 2023: Tribunal receives, grants 12 exparte motions

The Edo State Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday received and granted 12 exparte motion requests at its sitting in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the three-man panel, headed by Justice Yusuf Mohammed, granted the motions.

The motions included three substituted services for Senate, six for Federal Constituency and three for the State House of Assembly.

The three motions for the state House of Assembly seats were for the Ikpoba-Okha State Constituency won by Asonsere Friday of the Peoples Democratic Party as first respondent, while the Independent National Electoral Commission and PDP were second and third respondents.

The petitioner was Labour Party’s Isoken Tongo.

Labour Party’s Idemudia Jegede also got his exparte motion for substituted service in Uhunmwonde State Constituency seat against Osamwonyi Kaycee as first respondent, the PDP and INEC as second and third.

The third EDHA exparte motion granted was for Vincent Uwadiae of the All Progressives Congress in Ovia North-East State Constituency against Andrew Osadolor as first respondent, the PDP and INEC as second and third respondents.

All three EDHA motions are prelude to the actual suits which are yet to be filed.

However, the granted motions would enable parties obtain and make photocopies of certified true copies of INEC documents, BVAS, ballot papers, Form EC8A and others.