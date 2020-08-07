Some women groups in Edo State on Friday converged at the entrance to the state House of Assembly to rally support for Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Speaker of the House, Francis Okiye.

The women groups also condemned the inauguration of another House of Assembly in the state.

Lady Uwa Osunbor, the Edo South Peoples Democratic Party Senatorial Woman Leader and spokesperson for the women groups, told newsmen in Benin that they were in the assembly to rally for support of Obaseki.

Osunbor said: “We are satisfied with the leadership qualities of Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to develop the state and the legislature under the leadership of Okiye.

“We are disturbed by the happenings at the state assembly.

“We decided to come out en-mass to throw our weight behind the governor in order for him to complete the projects he has already started.”

Osunbor, who also condemned the alleged impeachment of the speaker, said Edo State only has one speaker in the person of Okiye.