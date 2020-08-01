Prominent members of the family of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who on Saturday endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election, have explained their reasons for doing so.

The endorsement of the APC candidate by the family of Obaseki, who is the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the election, took place on Saturday at a meeting in Ize-Iyamu’s private residence in Benin.

Victor Obaseki, a cousin of Obaseki, admitted that although the Governor is their own, he won’t be getting the support of the family.

Victor said: “I am here today in company of my cousins to support Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Executive Governor, is our cousin.

“Generally, the Obasekis have their own way of doing things.

“We are a different branch of faith.

“We are supporting our brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, with an unalloyed support fully for him.

“I have supported him before and I would continue to support him.

“We would do all our campaigns for him without let or hindrance, fully from the bottom of our hearts.”

On his part, Ize-Iyamu expressed his delight at the support of the Obaseki family, stressing that this serves as a confirmation of the poor administration that Obaseki has given to Edo State in the past four years.

He also praised the Obaseki family for not allowing sentiments becloud their judgement in their support for who is right to lead Edo State for the next four years.

He said: “Let me thank you for the endorsement.

“I have known some of you for many years and I am very happy that politics has not strained our relationship.

“It is true as Osaro said that far away in New York, I had the opportunity of meeting with him and other Edolites, where I shared my ambition.

“Osaro has been a good gentleman and humble man, and has always declared his support.

“He came out this morning to say Godwin has not done well, and not because they answer the same surname, would continue to support him and go through the very poor performance that we have seen in the past four years.

“They will not allow the sentiments or even deceit of brotherhood make them vote for somebody they know is not qualified for a position.”