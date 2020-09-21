A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Chukwuemeka Eze, has blamed the loss of the governorship election in Edo State on a former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, who was forced out of the APC by Oshiomhole, won the election.

Obaseki defeated the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, favoured by Oshiomhole, for the loss.

Speaking on the development, Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New PDP, said the unpleasant carriage and incoherent disposition of Oshiomole was the single factor that caused the party the election.

In a statement on Monday, Eze said it is heartrending to learn that Edo State has been added to the league of States like Zamafara, Rivers, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Sokoto, Adamawa, and Oyo, where sheer administrative incompetence and gross leadership malady occasioned by the self-styled and kooky steering model of Oshiomole scuttled the electoral chances of the APC and deprived the majority from having their way.

With the development in Edo, Eze said it is only fair to settle that Oshiomhole’s membership of the APC is a curse, which has brought brutal misfortune and severe affliction on the party.

He said the gains and achievements recorded by the party under the sterling leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as National Chairman have been swept away by the dangerous flood of unending catastrophe, which has overwhelmed the party as a result of Oshiomhole’s disastrous and poor approach to leadership and party politics.

He said the former labour leader must formally apologise to President Mohammadu Buhari and members of the APC for the serial embarrassments and heavy damages occasioned by his very quirky carriage.

Eze congratulated Obaseki and commended the good people of Edo State for striving to extinguish godfatherism in their domain as they embark on the journey of consolidating the gains and achievements recorded in the last four years under the APC Administration in the State.

While appealing to Obaseki to find a place in his heart to forgive Oshiomhole and all those who helped him cause havoc in the APC, Chief Eze tasked the Edo State Governor to begin the process of taking back his position in the progressives family, which he described as his natural habitat, considering his numerous sacrifices and contributions in the formation of the party, assuring that his place in the party is still very much reserved and intact.

Eze further hailed the good people of Edo State for demonstrating character and displaying their resolve to guard jealously and protect the funds and economy of the state from external hawkers, who are shopping for opportunities to extend the boundaries of their squander mania and slavery spirit to other territories.

The APC stalwart counselled Ize-Iyamu to prevail on Oshiomhole to offset all his electoral expenses, seeing that it was his damaging campaign against him as well as his poor leadership mannerisms that cost him and the APC the election.

Eze joined Buhari in commending INEC and Security Agencies for displaying a high degree of competence and professionalism, which translated into a peaceful and very successful electoral outing.

He called on Nigerians to commend the President for allowing a transparent process, describing him as a true statesman and democrat.

Eze said with this record, Buhari has equalled the democratic feat of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, who allowed the votes of Edo State people to count in 2012 when Oshiomhole was reelected as governor against all odds.

According to the official result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Obasaki scored 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu with 223,619 votes.