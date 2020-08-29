The Edo 2020 Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party says its only interest is the conduct of free, fair, credible and transparent elections in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Chief Dan Orbih, the Chairman of the PDP campaign council, said this in a statement in Benin on Saturday.

Orbih said the campaign council would not be dragged into the narrative in the social and conventional media dwelling on the appointment of a Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state by INEC.

He said: “The Campaign Council of Edo PDP recognises that INEC is an independent body and reserves the right to appoint officials who have been cleared by the National Assembly to conduct elections in various states.

“As the commission responsible for election management, INEC will take responsibility for successes of elections and of course its failures.

“Expectedly, we are watching with keen interest, steps that are taken by INEC in preparation for the election.

“The election is just a few weeks away and our candidate has been recieved with enthusiasm in all the 126 wards so far visited.

“In all stops, he has preached non violence, compliance with COVID-19 regulations and of course, his achievements and further development strides.

“Edo people must not be scared or intimidated by the narrative of violence.

“We hereby encourage all Edo people to come out enmass to vote for Governor Godwin Obaseki and PDP on the election day, September 19.”

Speaking further with the News Agency of Nigeria, Orbih called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure that enough policemen were deployed to the state to protect voters from unnecessary harassment by agents of any political party.

The campaign council chairman noted that democracy would be deepened if voters were allowed to exercise their rights and franchise.

He said unleashing violence on the electorate would not save any situation, adding that the various political actors should show the people their report cards and what they would do for the people.

Orbih also noted that since the ward-to-ward campaign tour of the party, the PDP had continued to harvest defectors across the 126 wards so far visited.

He explained that the defectors were attracted by what the PDP candidate had done in the state.