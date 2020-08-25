A key loyalist of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party for Owan East Council, Edo State, Andrew Osigwe, has escaped death as gunmen stormed his residence.

The incident occurred on Tuesday as the state and PDP stepped up preparations for the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

The gunmen, in the process of targeting Osigwe shot at the house and the vehicles in the premises.

After shooting for some minutes, members of the local security group in the area launched a counter attack before policemen joined them.

The gunmen, alleged to be thugs of the All Progressives Congress, later fled.

Policemen are said to have launched a manhunt for the gunmen.

A policemen simply said: “We are going after them.

“Don’t worry.

“They will be arrested.”

Osigwe thanked God for protecting him and members of his family, vowing to continue mobilising for Obaseki’s reelection.