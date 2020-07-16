The Convener, Midwest Movement, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, has insisted that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is running with a stolen campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE Agenda.

Obaseki, in a statement, said he first publicly unveiled the SIMPLE Agenda in August 2015 during a live programme on BENTV UK, where he presented his six-pronged campaign manifesto as an aspirant for the 2016 governorship election in Edo State.

According to him: “It has come to my attention that people have been advertising their campaign manifesto to be the SIMPLE Agenda, which is a direct lifting of my ideas I shared publicly in 2015.

“My SIMPLE idea is an acronym for Security and Social Welfare; Infrastructure Development and Urban Renewal; Manpower Development and Training; Public-Private Partnership; Leadership by Example and Employment for Edo Youths. This is the same as what the Pastor and his followers are parading online today.

“So, I state categorically that I would be commencing processes for retrieving my Intellectual Property, as it is obvious that the idea did not originate from those who are pushing on with it today.

“Every well-meaning, educated person should know what it takes to come up with an idea and articulate such in a manner that would make sense to people. I did that and today some people have plagiarised it and trying to swindle Edo people with it.”