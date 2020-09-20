The Peoples Democratic Party has won Esan South East Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

The result was announced in the early hours of Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission at its collation centre in Benin, the Edo State capital.

While the All Progressives Congress scored 9,237 votes, the PDP polled 10,565 votes.

The incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, is the candidate of the PDP for the election, while Osagie Ize-Iyamu flies the flag of the APC.