The Peoples Democratic Party has taken Oredo Local Government Area in the governorship election in Edo State.

The results of the election, conducted on Saturday, were still being released by the Independent National Electoral Commission as at press time on Sunday.

According to the electoral umpire, while the incumbent and PDP’s candidate, Godwin Obaseki, scored 43,498 votes, his closest rival and flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, polled 18,365 votes.

As revealed by INEC, registered voters in the LGA were 309968, while those accredited for the election were 64,783.

The total valid votes were 62578; rejected 1,302; and total votes cast 63,880.