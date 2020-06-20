The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has granted waiver to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to contest the party’s governorship primaries.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja also announced the postponement of the party’s governorship primaries.

The primaries will now hold on June 25.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obaseki, who, on Tuesday resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress, picked his PDP membership card at the party’s secretariat in Benin City on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said the waiver was pursuant to the power granted the PDP National Executive Committee by the party’s constitution.

He said: “The action of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the NEC under Section (50)(3)(b) of the party’s constitution.

“The NWC, in exercise of the above powers, has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo, and accordingly granted waiver to Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primaries of the PDP.

“Also, the NWC has further shifted the Edo governorship primaries from an earlier slated date of June 23 to June 25.

“The shift is again predicated on exigencies of party activities.”

NAN reports that the party had on Thursday shifted its primaries, which had hitherto been scheduled for June 19 and June 20, to June 23.