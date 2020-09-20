The Peoples Democratic Party has won Owan West Local Government Area in the governorship election that took place in Edo State on Saturday.

The result was released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday.

According to INEC, while the All Progressives Congress recorded 11,193 votes, the PDP garnered 11,485 votes.

The APC and PDP fielded Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Godwin Obaseki, who is the incumbent, respectively.

INEC said registered voters in the LGA were 61,193; accredited voters 23,294; total valid votes 22,849; rejected votes 404; and total votes cast 23,253.