The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that operatives of the Nigeria Police have surrounded the premises of Westend Hotel, Benin City, Edo State accommodating governors elected on the platform of the party.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to order his officers to vacate the premises of the hotel where the governors were accommodated ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Secondus alleged that police officers had surrounded the Westend Hotel, harassing PDP governors who were currently accommodated in hotel to support the party’s Candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki

He said: “Our governors have been harassed in Westend hotel.

“The security men few minutes ago surrounded our governors and have been harassing them.

“The lives of our governors are in danger.

“We call on the IGP to ask the police officers to leave the premises of the hotel because their lives are in danger.”

Secondus said the PDP members and leaders in Edo State were law abiding and had not broken any law.

He alleged that the All Progressives Congress governors were also in the Benin to support the candidate of their party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for the election.

He added: “If APC governors are in Benin, the PDP governors should be in the state as well.

“Our governors would remain in Benin, no one can intimidate us.

“We are bringing this to the attention of the international community.

“Elections must be free.

“Elections must be allowed to hold.

“You cannot allow APC governors in Edo and say our governors should not be in the state.”

The Rivers State chapter of the party in a statement also made the same demand, insisting specifically on the safety of Governor Nyesom Wike.

It said in a statement: “The hotel where the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is lodging while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State has been held siege by over 300 Policemen.

“Recall that Governor Wike was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election; this is same position Governor Ganduje of Kano State occupies for his party the APC.

“Governor Ganduje and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation.

“And in a breach of the pledge they made, security agencies have decided to harass and intimidate Governor Wike who has not done any wrong.

“Rivers people warn that we shall hold the IGP responsible for anything that happens to our Governor.”