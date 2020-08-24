The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said a former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, is not his godfather but works for him.

Ize-Iyamu was quoted as having said this over the weekend in a television interview.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, had alluded in his campaign that he was out to dislodge godfatherism in the state.

But Ize-Iyamu said Oshiomhole was not his godfather, adding that he stepped down in 2017 for the former governor of the state to realise his ambition.

He added: “The only person that is really my godfather is God himself.

“In 2007, so that he can become governor… my people were urging me to become governor, but I stepped down for him because his area has never had a governor.

“He comes from Edo North.

“Where I come from, Edo South West, has had a governor.

“I just thought that well, for equity to prevail, it will be nice to make history.

“Of course, he has done so well as chairman of APC and I just said well, you know it’s good.

“So for somebody like me to now describe him as a godfather or say Oshiomhole is my godfather… on what basis?

“We have had history of robust engagement.

“We have disagreed and come back together.

“So what you see is mutual respect.

“Yes, you can say he brought Obaseki, but Obaseki was new.

“You can’t compare him to me.

“I was National Vice Chairman of ACN (Action Congress of Nigeria).

“I was one of those who crafted the constitution of the APC.

“Obaseki did not live here even though he was born here.

“He came from Lagos, so he needed a godfather, he needed someone to nurture him and bring him up.

“But for me, you are talking of an adult.

“There are so many people I have nurtured.

“All over the state, they see me as a leader.

“But I have tremendous respect for my elders.

“I respect those who have excelled in various professions, even my juniors, and the reality is that I was born to respect people and I will not disrespect anybody because I am governor.

“So when you say godfather, just take it out.

“Oshiomhole is working for me.

“He is campaigning with me because he is also passionate about his party winning Edo and you can’t take that away from him.”