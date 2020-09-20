The All Progressives Congress has won Etsako West Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

The result was announced at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Benin, the Edo State capital.

A former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Phillip Shaibu, are from the LGA.

While the candidate of the APC for the election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, scored 26,140, the incumbent and flag bearer of the PDP, Godwin Obaseki, polled 17,959 votes.

The full results:

Total accredited voters – 48,846

Total registered voters – 158,899

AA – 10

ADC – 113

ADP – 184

APC – 26,140

APGA – 17

APM – 3

APP – 5

LP – 12

NNP – 19

NRM – 39

PDP – 17,959

SDP – 18

YPP – 11

ZLP – 9

Total valid votes – 44,539

Total rejected votes – 2,828

Total votes cast – 47,367.

