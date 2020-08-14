Security operatives on Thursday foiled an attack on the convoy of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident occurred in Ward 10, Apana, where the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, hails from and votes.

The thugs were allegedly dislodged by a combined team of security personnel and vigilante groups, who repelled their gunshots, while the state Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, gave them a hot chase.

Shaibu, in a rare show of bravery, jumped out of his Sport Utility Vehicle to challenge the thugs, stunning members of the campaign team, including Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, the former Chief of Staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The pandemonium caused by the gunshots and the hurling of stones stalled the governor’s convoy temporarily before the Ward-to-Ward campaign train berthed at Oshiomhole’s corridor at Apana Market Square in Ward 10.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party campaign council had suspended its Ward-to-Ward rally earlier scheduled for August 10 and 11, 2020 in the area, due to security reports of planned attack on the Governor and campaign team.

A female police personnel, who was caught recording the footage of the foiled attack, got a close shave with death, while a crowd of PDP supporters, including women and youths, were unmoved despite the hot exchange.

Addressing members of the PDP and supporters at Apana Village Square on Thursday afternoon, Obaseki recalled several attempts by Oshiomhole, the former governor of the state, to scuttle his re-election efforts through violent means.

He said the forthcoming poll would determine who will take charge of the levers of power in Edo politics.

The Governor vowed not to succumb to the antics of some members of the main opposition party in the state to plunge the state into chaos, which could result in the postponement of the election.

He said: “As we were coming here (Village Square in Apana), you heard what happened.

“They went to hire thugs and began to shoot to prevent us from coming here.

“On September 19, 2020, use your Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to ‘pepper them’.

“Ward 10 is a special ward.

“This election is special.

“It will show who is in charge of politics in Edo State.

“For all my eight years in Government, you know what I did for Comrade Oshiomhole.

“He said it with his mouth.

“I supported him to be the Governor.

“I raised funds for him.

“I worked for him and Edo State for eight years without receiving a dime.”