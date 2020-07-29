Patrick Iyoha, Director, Obaseki/Shaibu Movement and a member of the Edo State Waste Management Board, has resigned his appointment.

The Director, in a letter dated July 28, addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said his resignation was with immediate effect and due to personal reasons.

Similarly, two members, including Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, also rendered their letters of resignation to the governor.

Oiboh and first member of the board, Osanyemwere Osawe, in a letter dated July 28, said their resignations followed pressure to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress.

Earlier, three commissioners of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission had on Monday reigned their appointments.

The commissioners – Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie and Rilwanu Oshiomhole – represented Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts.