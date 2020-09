The incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Saturday’s election in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has won in Egor Local Government Area.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Obaseki winner of the LGA in an announcement in the early hours of Sunday at its collation centre in Benin.

Obaseki scored 27,621 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who polled 10,202 votes.

—