Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, says he is determined to deal with thugs that may be used to disrupt the election.

He spoke in his ward, Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state, during his electioneering in the area.

Obaseki said although he had received intelligence report to suspend his campaign in Opoji, he decided not to succumb to threats.

“While I urge PDP members and supporters not to succumb to threats, we will tame the lions and tigers in Edo with relevant laws of our country,” he said.

He assured residents of the area that “adequate security would be provided on election day.”

Obaseki also assured the people of the area of the construction of the Opoji-Irrua Road that would attract more development to the area if re-elected.