The Incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has trounced his closest rival and flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced the outcome of the election in the LGA on Sunday morning.

According to INEC, while Ize-Iyamu scored 9,907 votes, Obaseki coasted home with 16,987 votes.

For the LGA, registered voters were 143,009; accredited 28,607; total valid votes case 27,437; rejected votes 934; and total votes cast 28,371.