Ahead of the forthcoming Governorship Election in Edo State, a group within the Muslim community in the state has warned against fielding a Christian-Christian ticket for the governorship and deputy governorship seats.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the leader of the group, Mallam Sulaiman Alhassan, lamented that the Muslim community in Edo State has been marginalised and relegated to the background for too long in the political affairs of the state.

Alhassan said the political calculation that has shortchanged Muslims in Edo State should now give way for a more egalitarian political structure that will secure for them the Deputy Governorship ticket in the next dispensation.

The group said it will not accept anything short as Edo State prepares for election this November.

The group vowed to campaign against any political party that fails to comply with the Christian-Muslim ticket.