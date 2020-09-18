Ahead of Edo State gubernatorial election, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, and that of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to embrace a peaceful election process.

The election is scheduled for Saturday.

Primate Ayodele stated that instead of a violent election that will have negative impact on Nigeria’s democracy, peace is a better option.

He further explained that whoever loses in the election should accept his fate and move on.

Also, he urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure a free and fair election in the state.

Recall that Primate Elijah Ayodele had said the PDP and its candidate, Godwin Obaseki, will emerge winner if the election is void of manipulation by the APC.