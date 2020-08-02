The lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo II Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Agbaje, has pledged his support for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress candidate in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The lawmaker made the declaration at a meeting with members of his constituency on Sunday in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Agbaje said his decision was based on his inability to meet his political obligations to his constituents under the present administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Agbaje will be the second lawmaker out of the 10 who had been sitting since the controversial inauguration of the assembly in July 2019 to publicly declare their support for Ize-Iyamu.

Agbaje said the current system, as being operated by the Obaseki-led government, did not give room for any form of development in their (lawmakers’) constituencies.

According to him: “The only time I can remember that I was a true House of Assembly member was the first one year and five months, and that was when Mr. Adams Oshiomhole was governor.

“Within that period, Oshiomhole approved our constituency projects.

“I sited one in Ward 1.

“I sited the second one in Ward 8, Enwan Mixed Grammar School, and another one in Ososo Secondary School.

“They are all there uncompleted.”

Agbaje said Oshiomhole mobilised the contractors with 50 per cent of the value of the contracts, adding, however, that the job had remained where it was till today.

He said: “For the past four years now, we have been begging for those jobs to be completed, even when we have not gotten new ones.

“Is that fair?

“Today, I am pained because I have wasted years in the House of Assembly without being able to deliver on my campaign promises to my constituents.

“We were unable to meet the slightest of the projections we promised our people because we have a system that doesn’t care about anybody.

“Here, we have an opportunity and this is very simple.

“It is either we continue like this, but I don’t want to end my eight years like this.

“The opportunity is that we get a change, a new system that will now bring out better governance that will benefit all of us.

“So the choice is for our people and I know that we are not foolish.

“They say they did roads in Akoko-Edo and the World Bank did roads for us.

“We are happy even though the standard of those roads are nothing to write home about, because they are almost being washed away.

“I want to appeal to all of us, as I will not stick my neck into projecting this same system that has tied everybody’s hands.”