The Edo State governorship election is underway with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, casting his vote at about 9:50am.

Ize-Iyamu voted at Polling Unit 26, Ward 5, Iguododo community, Orhionwon Local Government Area.

After casting his vote, the candidate lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission for the conduct of the election.

He told newsmen: “The accreditation is very easy.

“I have been accredited and I was given a ballot paper.

“Where the ballot box is placed is covered and that means you can vote with some level of privacy.”