The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has met with the party’s candidate in the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, met with Ize-Iyamu in the company of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State at his Abuja residence on Wednesday behind closed doors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was the first outing of the APC candidate after the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election.

NAN gathered that the party leadership was persuading Ize-Iyamu to accept in good faith the outcome of the election, which the APC lost to Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party.

A source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the discussion at the meeting centred on the way forward with Ize-Iyamu after the Edo State election.

The APC leadership in a recent statement titled: “‘Edo State Governorship Election: Victory for Democracy,” had congratulated Obaseki; his deputy, Philip Shaibu; and the PDP for winning the election.

The APC in the statement, signed by Buni, noted the conduct of the election and its outcome, saying it represented a victory for the country’s democracy

It said: “The September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship election is over, the winner has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the person of the Mr Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the PDP.

“We hereby congratulate the winner of the election, the people of Edo State and Nigerians.

“The peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represent victory for Nigeria’s democracy.”

The party said it joined President Muhammadu Buhari, who had earlier congratulated Obaseki for winning the election, to affirm its commitment to free and fair elections.

This, it said, was critical to strengthening the foundation for our political and moral authority.

The party also appreciated the efforts of the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and other members for demonstrating unwavering support for the party and its candidate in the election.