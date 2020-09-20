The incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, has been declared the winner of the governorship election conducted in the state on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, made the declaration on Sunday.
Obaseki defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by 84,336.
Apart from the PDP and APC, 12 other parties fielded candidates for the election.
According to the INEC tally for the election, the governor secured 307,955 votes, while Ize-Iyamu, his closest challenger, got 223,619 votes.
The full results by LGAs
Igueben LGA
PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199
Esan North-East
APC: 6,556
PDP: 13,579
Esan Central
APC: 6,719
PDP: 10,794
Ikpoba-Okha
APC: 18,218
PDP: 41,030
Uhunmwonde
APC: 5,972
PDP: 10,022
Egor LGA
APC: 10,202
PDP: 27,621
Owan East
APC: 19,295
PDP: 14,762
Owan West
APC: 11,193
PDP: 11,485
Esan South-East
APC: 9,237
PDP: 10,565
Ovia North East
APC: 9,907
PDP: 16,987
Etsako West LGA
APC: 26,140
PDP: 17,959
Oredo LGA
APC; 18,365
PDP: 43,498
Esan West
APC: 7,189
PDP: 17,434
Akoko Edo LGA
APC: 22,963
PDP: 20,101
Etsako East LGA
APC: 17,011
PDP: 10,668
Etsako Central LGA
APC: 8,359
PDP: 7,478
Orhiomwon LGA
APC: 10,458
PDP: 13,445
Ovia South-West
APC: 10,636
PDP: 12,659.
