The incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, has been declared the winner of the governorship election conducted in the state on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, made the declaration on Sunday.

Obaseki defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by 84,336.

Apart from the PDP and APC, 12 other parties fielded candidates for the election.

According to the INEC tally for the election, the governor secured 307,955 votes, while Ize-Iyamu, his closest challenger, got 223,619 votes.

The full results by LGAs

Igueben LGA

PDP: 7,870

APC: 5,199

Esan North-East

APC: 6,556

PDP: 13,579

Esan Central

APC: 6,719

PDP: 10,794

Ikpoba-Okha

APC: 18,218

PDP: 41,030

Uhunmwonde

APC: 5,972

PDP: 10,022

Egor LGA

APC: 10,202

PDP: 27,621

Owan East

APC: 19,295

PDP: 14,762

Owan West

APC: 11,193

PDP: 11,485

Esan South-East

APC: 9,237

PDP: 10,565

Ovia North East

APC: 9,907

PDP: 16,987

Etsako West LGA

APC: 26,140

PDP: 17,959

Oredo LGA

APC; 18,365

PDP: 43,498

Esan West

APC: 7,189

PDP: 17,434

Akoko Edo LGA

APC: 22,963

PDP: 20,101

Etsako East LGA

APC: 17,011

PDP: 10,668

Etsako Central LGA

APC: 8,359

PDP: 7,478

Orhiomwon LGA

APC: 10,458

PDP: 13,445

Ovia South-West

APC: 10,636

PDP: 12,659.