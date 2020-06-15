The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said he would be making his next move on his political future after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obaseki, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, revealed this on his Twitter handle on Sunday, while shutting between Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, where he met Governors Nyesom Wike and Udom Emmanuel, who both belong to the Peoples Democratic Party.

He tweeted: “I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support, and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

Obaseki had shortly before he was disqualified from contesting the governorship primaries of the APC met with President Buhari.