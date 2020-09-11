Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, a non-governmental organisation, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, to make voting easy for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), in the forthcoming Edo governorship polls.

David Anyaele, the Executive Director of the group, made the plea on Friday in a statement on `An Assessment of INEC Preparations for Edo State Election’ which was conducted by the group in the state.

He also said that such assistance should be accorded women and the elderly.

Anyaele said that the findings from the assessment showed that PWDs, women and the elderly who suffered great exclusion and marginalisation especially during elections might be disadvantaged in the voting process if not prioritised by INEC.

“The year 2020 will be witnessing other off-circle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states and it is expected that all registered voters would participate actively by coming out to vote for candidates of their choice.

“However, generally, PWDs, women and the elderly are known to be facing several environmental, institutional and attitudinal barriers that can impede on their full participation and contribution to the socio-economic and political development of their society.

“Consequently, many of them suffer many deprivations and denials of their rights, especially voting during elections which have been observed as one among other citizenship rights of PWDs, women and the elderly that are often violated and ignored.

“Hence, many who fall within these groups suffer violation of their rights and disenfranchisement in silence which we expect the INEC to take into cognisance by ensuring equal voting access for all,’’ he said.

He said that the effective participation of no fewer than 500,000 residents, PWDs and the other marginalised groups in Edo would be determined by the level of access and provisions made by INEC.

The executive director urged INEC to ensure the provision of all voting materials as prescribed by both the INEC

Electoral Act 2010 as amended, and the National Disability Act.

“Provision of suitable means of communication, such as Braille, large embossed print or electronic devices or sign language interpretation, or off site voting in appropriate cases should be done by the INEC.

“INEC should ensure polling centres accessibility for physically challenged voters, and ensure that preferences are given in queues while also ensuring strict adherence and compliance with the COVID-19 health protocols,’’ he said.

Anyaele encouraged PWDs to go to polling centres with their personal aides to put them through the voting process and procedure to minimise communication gaps.

He urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, security agencies, and other stakeholders to fully implement health and safety protocols during voting and collation of results.