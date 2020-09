The Peoples Democratic Party has won Esan West Local Government Area with a wide margin over its closest rival, All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result in the early hours of Sunday.

While the APC, with Osagie Ize-Iyamu as candidate polled 7,189 votes, the incumbent and flag bearer of the PDP coasted home with 17,433.