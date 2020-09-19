Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the Edo State governorship election have embarked on a protest.

The protest began after voters had concluded with the voting process in the election held on Saturday.

According to available information, the ad hoc staff of INEC dumped electoral materials at Girls Model Secondary School, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to the INEC officials, they were poorly treated.

Their allowances, according to them, were not paid.

So also were provisions not made for them to convey the election materials to the INEC head office in Benin, the state capital.