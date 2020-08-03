The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, and four other lawmakers of the Assembly have endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The lawmakers endorsed Ize-Iyamu on Monday during a meeting with the candidate in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Idiaye led the others to the meeting.

Other lawmakers who endorsed the candidate were Emmanuel Agbaje (APC Akoko-Edo II Constituency), Nosayaba Okunbor (Orhionmwon East Constituency), Dumez Ugiagbe (Ovia North East I Constituency) and Vincent Uwadiae (Ovia North East II Constituency).

So far, 17 lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly have endorsed Ize-Iyamu for the poll.