The Chairman of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, has accused former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole of expending over N10 million to renovate a toilet facility during his reign as governor of Edo State.

Addressing party faithful during the reelection campaign of the candidate of the PDP in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election and governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area, Orbih urged voters to deny Oshiomhole and his alleged co-looters access to the state’s treasury by rejecting the APC and its candidate at the poll, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The Edo State PDP chair, who commended the incumbent governor for significantly reducing the debt profile inherited from his predecessor, noted: “I have a voucher in my hand and it shows that Oshiomhole used over N10 million to renovate a toilet.”

Expressing confidence that the governor will be reelected on account of his sterling performance across all sectors of the state, Orbih said the September 19, 2020 governorship election will be a poll for liberation and freedom of Edo people.

He however commended the governor for the fight against godfatherism, noting that the fight is not one person’s but a fight for all Edo people.

On his part, Obaseki urged the people to come out en masse on September 19 to vote for the PDP so as to liberate the state from the godfather.

The governor said the election is not about him but the people of the state as it will determine their freedom and liberation from the grip of one man who wants to play god.

The PDP candidate said: “This election is all about freedom; freeing the resources of the state and leaving it in the hands of the people.

“This will enable us to have more resources to improve roads, schools, sports, healthcare, empowerment and job creation, among others.

“In the next four years, my emphasis will be on improving the lives of our people; in the next four years the whole of Edo North will be the largest producer of food in Nigeria.”