An Edo State businessman, Hosa Okunbo, said recent attacks on his person were malicious falsehood designed to tarnish the integrity and reputation he acquired over the years.

Okunbo, who is the Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, said he would not gloss over the orchestrated attacks and activities of mischief makers.

Okunbo, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Sunday, titled: “Enough Is Enough,” said he had through his legal team written to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, about the activities of one Marvelous Zibiri.

According to him, the said Zibiri attempted to denigrate his name through malicious and libellous publications, “under the guise of playing politics in Edo”.

Okunbo said the said Zibiri is a serving aide of a high political office holder in Edo State.

He said he was referred to as a “drug baron” in the said publication, adding that the outcome of a 1995 suit proved otherwise.

He said: “Proceedings of this case with the suit No: MOT/L/163/95 which was documented and accessible to the public.

“It is this unfortunate incident of 1995 that my detractors and vicious character assassins have continuously drummed up to tarnish my character, to score cheap political points and for other devious reasons whenever it suits them.

“I have never been interrogated nor charged, much less convicted for any drug or drug-related issue anywhere in the world.

“Thus, Mr Zibiri’s reference to me as a ‘drug baron’ is the height of malice and mischief.

“Much as they had tried to splash mud in my corner, including some of my businesses, I have not ceased to receive letters of commendations from our partners, who not only appreciate our efforts at adding value and improving the overall good, but urging us to do more.

“Their words of support and encouragement are definitely inestimable.”

He vowed that his “reputation built over decades of hard work, dedication, commitment to excellence and the highest standards of forthrightness, cannot be damaged or demeaned by anyone.”

Okunbo, however, expressed confidence in the ability of the Police through the Inspector-General would investigate the veracity or otherwise of Zibiri’s claims.

He added: “My legal representatives have also been briefed for possible libel and defamation of character charges.

“If they ever thought it’s going to be business as usual from this day onward, then, it’s okay to do a test of my resolve to protect and guard jealously my priceless asset: my name.”

Okunbo urged all his associates and partners “not to take these insane and unfounded attacks seriously, because they know what it is: an attempt to deliberately damage a thriving and enduring brand.

“This is the time to pull the breaks and put all of those mischief-makers in their respective places.”