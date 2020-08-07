President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday morning met with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19, 2020 Edo State election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Villa, also known as Aso Rock, in Abuja.

It was in progress at the time of filing this report, with Ize-Iyamu brought to the Presidential Villa by the Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mala Mai Buni.

The Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election and Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, are part of the lean delegation that is believed to have come to present the governorship candidate to President Buhari.

The party is expected to flag off the campaign on Saturday (tomorrow) in Benin.