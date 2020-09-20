The All Progressives Congress has been declared defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in the governorship election held in Edo State on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared the results on Sunday.

According to INEC, while the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, polled 18,218 votes, the flag bearer of the PDP and incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, scored 41,030 votes.

INEC put the number of register voters in the LGA at 310,073, while those accredited for the election were 61,731; total valid votes cast 60,052; rejected votes 1,378 and total votes cast 61,430.