The All Progressives Congress has inaugurated the primary election and appeal committees for the three aspirants cleared to participate in the June 22 Edo State governorship primaries.

The party had cleared Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Hon. Osaro Obaze and Dr. Pius Odubu to contest the primaries.

The APC National Working Committee, headed by the Deputy National Chairman, South, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, performed the ceremony on Thursday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a seven-member election committee is headed by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, while the appeal committee is chaired by Dr. Yusuf Naaji.

Ajimobi, who was represented by the party’s National Vice Chairman, South South, Hilliard Eta, said that the committees’ job was to carry out the process of selecting the party’s flag bearer, who would contest in the September 19, Edo State governorship poll.

He said: “Their job is very simple: to carry out the process of selecting the flag bearer of the party in Edo State.

“We know that after that exercise, there may be concerns and disagreements.

“That is why we have constituted members of the APC Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“I inaugurate these two Committees with the powers that have been conferred on me by the very generous members of the National Working Committee (NWC), who chose Senator Ajimobi, on whose behalf I perform this function.”

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Uzodimma expressed the committee’s readiness to do justice to the assignment given to them.

He said: “It is my honour, on behalf of my Committee, to accept this very rare confidence reposed in us by our great party to go and conduct this process that will produce our gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

“I want to thank almighty God even when I know that this is coming at a time that our party is greatly challenged by some handiworks of our enemies and those who think the party has grown into national envy.

“I want to assure the leadership of the party and indeed the entire membership in the country that we will go and do justice to this assignment and we will not disappoint all reasonable expectations.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the primary election committee members include: Governor Uzodinma as Chairman, with Senator Ajibola Bashiru as Secretary.

Others are Alhaji Abdullahi Abass, Ibrahim Sabo, Ocho Obioma; Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed and Gbenga Elegbeleye,

The primary election appeal members include: Prof. Mustapha Bello as Chairman, Dr Kayode Ajulo as Secretary; Umar Ahmed, Nasiru Junju and Rasaq Bamu.