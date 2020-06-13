The Edo State All Progressives Congress (caucus in the House of Representatives has endorsed Osagie Ize-Iyamu as their candidate ahead of the June 22 governorship primaries of the party in the state.

In a joint statement by the six APC members: Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (Owan Federal Constituency), Johnson Oghuma (Etsako Federal Constituency), among others, they said the resolution was taken after an extensive consultation across the state.

According to the statement, the lawmakers also expressed their support for the method the leadership of the party had adopted for the governorship primaries.

The statement reads: “As members of the party, we hereby restate our full support for the method the party has chosen as their preferred method, for the forthcoming primaries in Edo.

“In reaching this conclusion, we considered safety, security and logistics reasons as well as political inclusiveness and compliance to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines and regulations.”

The lawmakers commended the party men and women for their resilience and support.

The governorship election itself holds on September 19.