The All Progressives Congress in Edo State on Monday held its governorship primaries amid early morning downpour, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

NAN also reports that the primaries commenced in some areas before 8am, the scheduled time by the Governor Hope Uzodima-led primaries election committee.

However, in some wards across Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas, NAN observed that the exercise was still ongoing.

NAN also observed that the state government directive and protocols in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, which include physical distancing and wearing of face mask, were strictly adhered to by the party members.

The report added that security personnel were on ground as well as Independent National Electoral Commission officials to ensure peaceful conduct and monitor the exercise.

Meanwhile, at Oredo Ward 8, though the protocols in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 were adhered to, INEC officials were absent.

The Presiding Officer of the ward, Dr. Osifo Igbinoba, told NAN that materials arrived on time and that the exercise commenced at 9am.

He, however, said the INEC officials directed them to commence the exercise that they would join them later or alternatively they meet in the INEC office.

Meanwhile, Bello Osagie, former member representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, said the exercise showed internal democracy at work as the party members freely exercised their franchise.

At Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha, the Chairman of the ward, Osayomore Ogbebor, said with the way the exercise was conducted, it showed that APC would carry the day come Septembef 19.

Similarly at Ward 7, Ikpoba-Okha, the ward Chairman, John Agho, described the exercise as peaceful and rancour free.

He also confirmed that the exercise commenced at 8am.