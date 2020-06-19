A faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Edo State says it has rejected the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led committee on the conduct ot the party’s primaries in the state.

The factional Chairman, Anslem Ojezua, made known the rejection in a statement he issued on Friday in Benin.

The APC’s National Working Committee had earlier constituted the election committee led by the Imo State Governor to conduct direct primaries in Edo State.

Ojezua said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports that a primary election committee has been inaugurated by the Hilliard Eta-led faction of the National Working Committee of our party to conduct party primaries in Edo.

“This purported inauguration is reported to have been done while a controversy is raging as to the proper officer to take over from Adams Oshiomhole.

“We have on good authority that Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary, has been empowered by the FCT High Court in Abuja to act in that capacity.

“Besides, we have reservations with the entire process from the beginning because the national working committee has not first obtained the approval of the National Executive Committee of our party.

“In the light of the above, we have no option than to reject the Uzodinma-led committee.”