Following the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress National Campaign Council for the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election, a political group, Abia for Progressives, has applauded the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, for the robust composition of the campaign council.

According to the group, their support for the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was borne out of the ideals of the APC, anchored on credible leadership and good governance as exemplified by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Spokesman of the group, Ndubuisi Chuks, on Monday pointed out that considering the robust composition of the National Campaign Council for the election, the APC will come out victorious at the poll.

Chuks said: “We are with the APC in view of the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government.

“Looking at the list of the APC National Campaign Council, we appreciate all the members, all of whom, have the political dexterity and intellectual capacity to deliver on their mandate.

“We are indeed happy that our pillar of support, Senator Orji Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate is a member of the campaign council. No doubt, Kalu will complement his colleagues in this noble assignment.

“The APC as a party remains the only option that caters for the well being of the people.

“In our own modest way, we are mobilising people at the grassroots to join hands with other stakeholders in sensitizing the people of Edo state on the need to vote the APC candidate in the forthcoming poll.”

While wishing the campaign council a good outing in its noble assignment, the group stressed that the qualitative representation demonstrated by Kalu in the Senate has endeared the people of Abia State to the APC.

The campaign council is chaired by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Members of the team include Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Kalu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State; former National Chairmen of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomole; Senator Rochas Okorocha; Senator Aliyu Wamakko; Senator Godswill Akpabio; former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.