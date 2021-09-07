Editor’s daughter breaks 36 years varsity jinx, grabs First Class in Law

With a CGPA of 4.61, Ikanna Okim has dusted her peers to emerge the best all-round Law graduate in the 2020/2021 academic session of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

She has thus broken a 36-year jinx in the school, which has not produced a First Class student in the Faculty of Law.

Okim is the second daughter of Lagos-based veteran journalist and Executive Editor of News Express online newspaper, Sunny Okim.

According to the university sources, since the establishment of the Law Faculty at UNIUYO 36 years ago, no student has been able to meet the required aggregate for a first class degree.

But Ikanna did not only meet the mark, she also emerged the best graduating student of the academic session from the Faculty.

In her detailed result posted on the website of the university on September 1, 2021, Okim obtained a CGPA of 4.61, while her GPA for the 2020/2021 academic session stands at 5.0, thus making her the best all-round law graduate of the university for the session.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, has fired the first gunshot of recognition with an offer to pick her Nigerian Law School fee of N300,000 ahead of resumption in October.

News Express also reliably gathered from sources close to Akwa Ibom State Government House that plans are on the way for Governor Udom Emmanuel to honour Okim for making the state proud in the federal Institution.

News Express reports that UNIUYO was formerly University of Cross River State before the creation of Akwa Ibom State in 1987 by the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida regime.

It was later taken over by the Federal Government in line with its policy of having a federal university in each state.