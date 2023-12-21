Editorial: Tinubu-Wike-Fubara meeting: How not to intervene in a crisis

That so-called reconciliatory meeting between the gladiators of the River State debacle, namely: Governor Siminalaye Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike, presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja is a classic study of how not to intervene in a crisis.

In fact, a glance at their so-called eight-point resolution shows that it will never bear any useful fruit for the state.

And the bitter truth is that Fubara’s tenure as governor of that oil-rich state may end up as a waste and the tragic consequence is that destinies of millions of Rivers State people may have been traded away by a few individuals driven by nothing but self interest and self preservation.

One obvious fact about the resolution is that instead of it being the documented resolution of the so-called meeting, it will be seen that one of the interested parties must have drafted and brought it to the meeting as a bargaining instrument. So when some people now came out of such a meeting and announced to the entire world that the Rivers State crisis had been resolved and brandished such a document, discerning minds know that one party left the meeting winning all the bargain, while the second came out with the short end of the stick. And the irony is that the governor is expected to work with such “bitter-sweet” resolutions.

Of course, it was noted in the resolution that Fubara could feel safe from any fear of impeachment now. That must have been his morbid fear, going by the gravity of having the entire Rivers State House of Assembly complex reduced to rubbles just to make sure that some renegades don’t have any place to hold any legislative sitting to plot any funny move.

But that perhaps is the only soothing reward for the trouble Fubara took in coming to Aso Rock from the entire gamut. The governor may by now be questioning whether it is true that he is governor in the real sense of the word, especially compared with the way his predecessor traversed the entire state in his mercurial majesty as governor of the oil rich state.

Governor Fubara has been compelled to withdraw all cases related to the crisis in the state and one of the cases is the one where the governor’s loyalist, Edison Ehie, was recognised by the court as the rightful Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly. So, when Fubara goes ahead to withdraw the case now, the Wike ally, Martins Chike Amaewhule, whose name was expressly pronounced in the document, will assume leadership of the house. Don’t forget that it was Fubara’s man as speaker that declared vacant the seats of the 27 members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, the party of President Tinubu, and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct elections to fill their vacant seats.

Another sore point in the document, which others prefer to describe as directives, is that the leadership of the House under Speaker Amaewhule, the Wike loyalist, will be recognised along with the other lawmakers who defected with him from the PDP to the APC.

How can anyone say that Fubara was part of this? And he definitely will never be happy with it either. Is there any other proof that this was not drafted and brought to the meeting by someone and forced Fubara’s hand to endorse it? So when all cases have been withdrawn, the governor’s man ceases to be recognised as speaker and all his actions and orders regarding the status of the 27 defecting colleagues are then null and void, what becomes of Fubara?

Then look at the next one, Governor Fubara will have to re-present the 2024 budget to the Amaewhule-led assembly. Recall the illegality that had already taken place when the governor presented the fiscal destiny of the entire state before just five individuals in a corner of his office. And in one hour, the entire budget was passed and less than 24 hours later, Fubara signed the 2024 appropriation bill into law.

So, Fubara has to eat the humble pie. He has to unmake what he had already made and sealed. And someone will say the eight-month-old governor is a happy man” Someone, who had already “taken out” the speaker that was “not his man”, made away with the entire assembly complex which “had become unsafe for any meaningful lawmaking business”, scaled the hurdle of being questioned about the budget prepared, got it passed with a frenetic speed and signed it into law. As someone had suggested, Nigeria deserves a prime place in the Guinness Book of World Record in the “illegality begetting illegality” category!

Then, the next on the resolution is that salaries and benefits for all Assembly members, including and in particular the defected ones and their staff will be restored. Talk about how to take care of one’s “boys”. That is the normal Nigerian thing. Anyone who has one reason or the other to disagree with the authority forfeits benefits and privileges due to them. It is a given. Just on Wednesday, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, passed a subtle complaint of how his office had been starved of funds for six months. That was apart from the banishment from the seat of power to a dingy corner downtown by his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki. Any dissenting voice always takes that in their stride as the price to pay. But in Rivers State now, the 27 defecting lawmakers have recorded a first as they have eaten their cake and they still have it.

Another point of note from the agreement is that the assembly will have autonomy to choose its location and conduct business without interference from the Executive. Another deft way of taking the wind out of the governor’s sails. Don’t forget that the governor had taken care of where to put the assembly men, just a corner in his office, for a very close marking. The assembly complex that had been declared unsafe for lawmaking business had been levelled to the ground. Fubara in his wisdom believes in using his own hands to help himself if he wanted to last on his seat. But now, he has to think out of the box to retain his governorship seat.

During the crisis, the gale of resignation by the commissioners was unprecedented. It was as if there was a plague attached to the post in the state. But now, those who wrote to “resign for personal reasons” are now to be brought back and the governor has to do that willy nilly. That is another point in their resolution document. The governor will resubmit the names of resigned commissioners for approval to the assembly led by Wike’s man, the now recognised speaker. These are men and women who were not appointed by the governor in the first place. The outgone governor imposed them on him and as soon as the crisis burst open, they began to turn in their letters of resignation as if they were in a queue.

The last on the menu is that the dissolution of local governments by the governor is declared null and void.

This is the kind of resolution that emerged from a meeting said to have been presided over by the Nigerian president. We think it is time to begin to have a second look at some of those things that come out of Nigeria’s seat of power. Or how does one classify the foregoing, which obviously was something brought to a meeting by someone to negotiate a deal. Everything is skewed against the sitting governor of the embattled state.

Perhaps, the former Minister of Works, Babatunde Rani Fashola may have given a politically correct statement when he said Tinubu constitutionally did not have any reason to intervene in the political crisis in both Rivers and Ondo States. The negative vibes that emanate from the Presidential Villa in matters like this are very disturbing. The other time, it was alleged that the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who by constitutional provisions should automatically transform as acting governor when the governor becomes indisposed, was asked to sign an undated resignation letter by the president. What’s more, he was said to have been handed over, sort of, to the trio of the Secretary to the State Government, Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the Governor’s Chief of Protocol to watch over him in case he “mis-stepped” his briefs. And this is someone who shared the same ticket with the ailing governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and got elected. Those who were mere handpicked wannabes had suddenly become the supervisors of an elected official. What kind of humiliation is that? Eventually what happened? The very seat that he was being prevented from occupying beckoned when the governor had better things to do with his health.

In an ideal situation, before that meeting, somebody like Wike should have been told in plain language by an unbiased president that he should either go back home to Rivers State and make peace or leave his minister’s job at the Federal Capital Territory. In other words, he should have been given the options to choose between staying back in Port Harcourt protecting his much treasured political structure from being tampered with or remaining in Abuja as minister. This is because the two vocations are full time jobs that require body, heart and soul to achieve success.

But that is a moral burden for President Tinubu because he cannot now look Wike in the eye and tell him to sit up. While Wike remains in the PDP and destroying the party as an implacable candidate having lost the presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu developed a filial dalliance with the then governor and the result is what we all saw when River State, which, for ages, remained an impregnable fortress of the PDP, fell like a pack of cards during the last presidential election. What Wike did is what is called anti-party atrocity, which should ordinarily earn him ostracisation. But as soon as Tinubu became the lord of Aso Rock, he extended his hand and elevated someone who would have gone down in history as an ex-governor that became a pariah, as a star minister. What Tinubu did for Wike is pure rehabilitation because it was becoming obvious that nobody would have touched the former governor with a long pole anymore; someone who spared nothing to destroy his own party. So instead of remaining at his duty post to enjoy the spoils of his political harlotry, his sight is still set at what is happening far away at home from Abuja.

That was when he began to see that he must stop the puppet that he single handedly installed as governor for tampering with his political structure. Of course, if he was not rehabilitated by Tinubu, by now Wike would have been banished from River State because Fubara would have come for him full force. The two of them are dealers. No apologies. This is someone who undertook to make you governor; he bore all the expenses. Just as he did for the governor, so also did he do for all elected officials on the bill of the PDP in the state. None of them used their resources to buy any nomination forms, so says Wike. Any wonder they are all fiercely loyal to him.

At his departure, he instructed Fubara, as succeeding governor, to retain all the men he worked with for the entire eight years. Some people may have been wondering why Fubara agreed to accept all that Wike did and asked him to do but with the early crack in their relationship. It is obvious that the guy had his plans all along. He just needed to gain his feet before unleashing the stuff he is made of. But for Tinubu’s gracious rehabilitation for Wike, the likes of the famous Up Lawal (Mohammed Lawal) and late Baba Oloye Saraki in Kwara State of old would have been a child’s play with what Fubara would have done to Wike. The two of them are the same.

Is it not even ironic that a Wike would want to dictate to a governor of a state? This is somebody that literally banished Rotimi Amaechi, his predecessor, from the state when the two of them fell apart. Meanwhile, Wike was Amaechi’s right hand man as Chief of Staff before he recommended him to be a minister in Abuja. At the end of the day, he turned out to be a tortuous thorn in Amaechi’s flesh when he (Amaechi) took on the then President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife. Amaechi had earlier made a mincemeat of his own predecessor in office, Peter Odili. But he had to contend with Wike during those perilous periods and when Wike then graduated to be governor, that was when he threw Amaechi under the bus. He cut the former influential Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to size. Till today, Amaechi has remained an anonymous personality as far as politics in Rivers State is concerned, courtesy of Wike.

So, it is rather absurd when the same Wike that was an absolute ruler of a governor wants to control a sitting governor simply because he “installed” him.

Now would anybody classify Rivers State as a PDP state, including the governor? Perhaps someone should ponder on the question because Wike in all conscience, cannot answer that he is a PDP man. See the twist: a so-called PDP person as “star minister” in an APC government. This shows a collapse of the party system in Nigeria and that is why the country always has myriads of court battles to fight during election periods. There is no proper party politics culture and that is also responsible for lack of party discipline that is common among all political parties.

Now who should pay for the destruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly? These are issues that should ordinarily earn those responsible for the destruction of the complex various prison terms. Now, a lot of millions will be expended on the reconstruction of another building when nobody has been taken in for questioning for pure arson and destruction, which they visited on the complex.

They first of all threw some dynamite, which ignited fire, when the news of an alleged impeachment of the governor filtered out initially. Then after the full blown crisis between the Abuja minister and his godson the governor, the entire building was reduced to mere rubbles. Just because of a disagreement between two men, the complex, which symbolised the heritage of the state and its people. was destroyed and nobody was asked to give an account.

So, what manner of reconciliation meeting that the Nigerian president presided over? What is the guarantee that some people will not be seized by madness and bring down their own assembly complex in the near future? Certainly, the Rivers State political impasse is far from being over. The country waits to see more drama and intrigues! It’s just a matter of days.