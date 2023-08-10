Editorial: Nigerians and needless desperation for high examination grades

Most Nigerians find it very convenient to criticise and condemn their leaders over misconduct. For this reason, it could have been logical and reasonable to see people in this clime to be more dutiful, prudent and, most significantly, disciplined in their daily conducts.

Sadly, almost all aspects of life here have failed the tests of morals and probity. The challenge with us is pathetic and very unfortunate. This is because a critical aspect of our life – where no single household is left behind, seems to be the “weeping child” of all others, is also challenged. Apart from funding, standard and infrastructural deficiency, the Nigerian education sector has been seriously hit and dragged down by the tragedy of desperation and crave for high examination results and grades.

The dimension of the challenge is very wide and deep as so many parties, high and low, are involved in the lazy, self-seeking glory, ruthless and reckless act. Indeed, examination malpractice is a disturbing trend in Nigeria. To worsen the situation, the act, which has survived many years of practice, unfortunately, appears to have come to stay and is advancing from one serious dimension to another.

Recently, operatives of the Ogun State Police Command arrested a group of 10 Senior Secondary School students who allegedly assaulted a teacher. The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said the arrest followed a formal report by the victim, Kolawole Shonuga, to the security agency. Shonuga’s offence was that he allegedly prevented one of the students from involvement in a malpractice during an examination in the school, Ishanbi Comprehensive High School, Ilisan-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of the South West State.

While invigilating the Unified Examination for the SSS 1 Arts class students, Shonuga caught a candidate, Ashimi Adebanjo, for cheating. This became the undoing of the invigilator as the enraged students after the examination gathered and laid ambush, hit him with a stick on the head and beat him up! The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, immediately ordered that the accused be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. Since then, no further update on the saga.

It should be established that if public schools cannot be absolved from this disturbing trend, the private schools are the worst. Desperation for high grades and results in both internal and external examinations has become a marketing tool and automatically a means to attract good patronage and earn huge incomes from somewhat frustrated and equally desperate parents and guardians. From the verifiable findings, out of every 10 private schools, not less than 65 percent or 70 percent of the whole population is involved in the racket and “runs”. Most of them, with their mischievous middlemen, described as stakeholders, are always quick to boast about and display the “outstanding” results of their previous students and candidates. They care less about the interest and antecedent of their unidentified clients. It is that bad!

The extent of the mischief as pointed out is unimaginable. For instance, in private schools, results of internal examinations prepared for students and handed over to their parents and guardians are not a true reflection of the students’ capacity and performance. Once, there was a sad narrative of a Basic 3 pupil in a Lagos private school. While the conversation on examination conduct in schools was underway in the household, the student innocently made a shocking revelation to her parents when she said that her aunty in school usually helped her and other classmates to write their examinations! This did not go down well with the family as the mother, the following day, stormed the school to complain bitterly about the sad tale related by her ward. The mother, also a teacher, warned that such an unsolicited support should not be extended to her daughter again. If at all the school heeded the warning, the practice is still in vogue.

Examinations “expo” is a common variable in the inclination for good results. For a long time, expo for the paper (s) to be written the following day is or are in the public domain. Digitisation and access to phones have worsened the situation. With the connivance of bad elements working with examination bodies such as the West African Examination Council and National Examination Council, the questions are released to the subscribers with cost. Even the candidates who did not subscribe access the expos through their classmates who freely share with them. Most of the time, the “expos” are authentic.

Besides, most of the private schools engage “machineries” either to solve the examination questions for their candidates or outrightly engage them to write examinations for “absentees”. The latter is called NA: Non Appearance. Even high profile private schools are involved in this. After striking deals with the WAEC and NECO officials, the candidates only go to the school on each examination date, sit in the examination hall, but write nothing. The students’ presence is a mere formality. But when the same results are released, they what has now been termed “A parallel” or As and Bs! “Money speaking.” This is the language and general conclusion. All of these show or prove that most, except few, of the ‘O Level results, are “arranged”.

Who do we blame for the raging absurdity? The system, parents and guardians. Ever since admission into Universities became point based, the level and dimension of examination malpractice have been very extreme and worrisome. This could have been the best approach to promote academic excellence, if there is a level playing field. But that is totally lacking. Unfortunately, what we have today is a survival of the fittest.

It was this singular factor that made the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in his first tenure take a courageous decision to de-emphasise high examination scores. Then, the former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin shocked not a few when he declared his vision at the Board’s Policy meeting with heads of higher institutions on the average marks for admission through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. At that meeting, the benchmark was set for admission for candidates seeking admission to various categories of tertiary institutions. The policy was roundly criticised, but the Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies did not bulge. He maintained his stand that high grades did not always represent academic ingenuity, while low scores in some cases don’t necessarily imply poor academic standard of a candidate. Many things, especially misconduct, he argued, come to play. Take it or leave it, the former don has since been vindicated.

The recent saga of a 19-year old Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme is a clear pointer to the crazy desperation for high examination grades and reasons the same should be tactically and smartly de-emphasised. Ejikeme out of desperation for recognition and penchant to secure admission into her choice institution: University of Lagos UNILAG, as well as Course – Pharmacy, fabricated her UTME result, claiming that she scored 362 as against 249, her original mark. The young, but desperate and crafty girl by her conduct took the entire country to task for no justifiable reason. In any case, the JAMB’s three-year sanction for her mischief was a “spot on”.

Still on point based mode of admission as the main prompter of this malady, it’s high time Nigerian Universities reviewed the mode – where the cumulative of scores in UTME, Post-UTME/screening and O’ Level result is used to offer admission. As we speak, the University of Ibadan stands out. As a policy, the premier University doesn’t input O’Level grades of its admission seeking candidates into the cumulative, but uses only UTME and Post-UTME scores of the candidates, each taking 50 per cent. The University’s position is that given the alarming rate of examination malpractice, it can’t vouch for the authenticity of WAEC and NECO results or their equivalent presented by candidates.

The University of Lagos allocates 20 percent and 25 percent for the UTME and post-UTME. It is the same for Obafemi Awolowo University. Other Universities such as Lagos State University; Bayero University, Kano; Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State, are known for screening. UNILORIN also conducts Post-UTME. Still, the issue with the aforementioned, apart from UI, UNILAG and OAU, is that the public hardly knows what percentage they allocate for O ‘Level results. The point here is: all Universities should either discard the O’Level grades in totality or slash its allocation to a maximum of 10 percent. However, the standard of five key relevant subjects as prerequisites should and must remain. If this is done, it will check reckless desperation for high grades, as the 10 percent allocation will be insignificant.

It’s important to establish that all merchants and players in examination malpractice are strong factors in destroying the future leaders and the country at large. The truth of the matter is that some of the candidates who gain admission with questionable results end up not being able to cope with the academic demand and rigour. Consequently, they resort to criminal activities such as Yahoo Yahoo, cultism and Oloso (prostitution) among others. And those who manage to finish one way or the other, become another virus to the system/organisation they join. To such, following the same trend or any other sharp practice directly or indirectly is not a big deal. Thus corruption grows and ravages our society. In the end, the country suffers for it.

The way forward. As earlier posited on Ejikeme’s case, the sanction against her is in order. This will definitely serve as a deterrent to others in her shoes. Still under sanctions, the crazy students who beat up Shonuga at Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State should not go unpunished. Similarly, the school and its administrators should be thoroughly investigated, just as it cannot be totally absolved from the misconduct. Generally, if the authorities are serious and sanctions are awarded against the culprits, parties in the act will have a rethink.

Finally, digitisation of all public examinations is another area that needs to be seriously and carefully considered. JAMB has digitised its examination and other business organisations have been engaging it to conduct their recruitment screening tests, using its facilities. We understand that the JAMB facilities cannot be enough. Still, it can involve its approved CBT centres for the exercise. Another angle to this is timing for release of the results. This shouldn’t be delayed to avoid pressure and compromise. This is to start with. Once the process is stabilised, it can be expanded and advanced. Again, if the government is serious, the country’s examination bodies must be overhauled, re-organised and re-positioned to take charge of the new task for a new and better era. This is doable and attainable. If there is the political will.